GSAT-6A communication satellite: ISRO begins countdown for launch at 4:56 pm; key facts you need to know

The 27-hour countdown for the launch of ISRO’s GSLV-F08 mission carrying communication satellite GSAT-6A is progressing smoothly and the launch will take place at its scheduled time of 04:56 pm on Thursday from the Second Launch Pad in the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, about 110 km from Chennai.

The countdown began yesterday at 13:56 hours after the receiving a go-ahead from the Mission Readiness Review Committee and Launch Authorisation Board of the space agency. During the countdown, the rocket is fueled up and its systems are checked for the final launch.Today’s launch will also mark the 12th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and 6th flight with an indigenous Cryogenic upper stage.

Here are important facts about today’s launch of the communication satellite:

* GSAT-6A is similar to GSAT-6. It is a high power S-band communication satellite built on I-2K satellite bus. GSAT-6 is orbiting the Earth since August 2015.

* The mission will last for about 10 ten years.

* The weight of GSLV-F08 is 415.6 tonnes and height is 49.1 metre. It is incorporated with induction of High Thrust Vikas Engine, electromechanical actuation system in place of the electro-hydraulic actuation system.

* Through its multi-beam coverage facility, the satellite will provide mobile communication to the country.

* The purpose of this satellite is to provide a platform to develop technologies such as demonstrations of 6 m S-band unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques, useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications.

* The launch of the satellite will have three stages. The satellite will be put into the orbit around 17 minutes after the launch. The rocket will lift off at 16:56 hours.

* According to ISRO Chairman K Sivan, the GSAT-6A will be followed by the launch of navigation satellite in the next fiscal. The government has tasked ISRO with three Earth observation space crafts in 2018-19. They are four Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) flights; one each of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkII and Mk III.