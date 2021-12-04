Growth of nation shouldn’t stop due to judicial intervention, says Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju said that if an obstacle is put in the path of the development of the nation in the name of the environment, then it is a matter of concern for all.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju today said that judicial intervention should not hamper the growth of the nation. He also said that the legislature and the judiciary need to work together for the growth of the nation and it should not be the fight for jurisdiction. Rijiju also said that a democracy can’t function without a robust judicial system. He said that the judiciary is an integral part of the growth of the Country.

“We don’t interfere in the work of the judiciary, we don’t criticize it. We don’t want developmental projects to be stalled due to the Judiciary. It is the work of the Judiciary to decide what is right and what is wrong. However, due to judicial intervention, the growth of the nation shouldn’t be stopped,” said Rijiju.

He said that if an obstacle is put in the path of the development of the nation in the name of the environment, then it is a matter of concern for all. Rijiju was probably referring to a case in the Supreme Court by NGO Citizens for Green Doon which has challenged the widening of roads by felling trees. The Centre had submitted before the court that wider roads are needed in the Char Dham mountain region of Uttarakhand to transport missiles like the BrahMos and other military equipment to the Line of Actual Control. Earlier, the court had underlined its predicament by asking if it could override defence needs on environmental grounds. Rijiju also said he doesn’t feel that the nation is suffering due to the Judiciary.

Talking about his biggest challenge during an interview to Aaj Tak, Kiren Rijiju said that the pendency of four crore 30 lakh cases in courts is a big challenge for him as a law minister of the country. “The distance between ‘Justice’ and a common man should be reduced. It is a matter of concern if people, despite spending money, are not able to get timely justice,” said Rijiju.

He also emphasised revamping the judicial infrastructure to strengthen the lower court.

“Recently, we allocated Rs 9,000 crore for Judicial infra. We will make sure it is utilized vis-a-vis quality and quantity….The Lower courts infra is not good, I have seen it myself. Many places don’t have toilets, computer rooms, etc. Many judges have to sit in rented rooms, it is not right,” said Rijiju.

He said that the cabinet led by PM Narendra Modi allocated Rs 9,000 crores with the primary objective of strengthening the lower judiciary. “Separate ladies and gents toilets, lawyer halls, modern amenities should be provided to Courtrooms,” he said.