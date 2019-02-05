Grouping us with others for statement on CBI vs Mamata is misleading: BJD

Source: PTI

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday asserted its statement backing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her tussle with the CBI should not be used to club it with any political party or grouping.

“The Biju Janata Dal would like to clarify that the statement given by BJD on CBI is in relation to Odisha and the overall issues confronting CBI at the national level. “Grouping BJD with some political parties because of this statement is incorrect and misleading,” it said in a tweet hours after its statement on the issue was released.

The BJD, headed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has been claiming that it maintains equidistance from both the Congress and the BJP, besides not becoming part of the Mahagathbandhan of non-NDA parties. Party sources said its statement on the CBI should not be considered as its support to the TMC or any other parties on the issue relating to CBI.

READ ALSO | Mamata Banerjee dharna Day 2 LIVE Updates: In tit for tat move, Kolkata Police summons CBI Joint Director Pankaj Shrivastava in fraud case

The party has issued a statement on the functioning of the CBI and not in support or against any political party, a senior leader said. Earlier on the day, the BJD in a statement said, “Institutional integrity of the CBI has to be restored. We are a mature democracy and professionalism should be maintained.”

Patnaik’s party also pointed out that even in Odisha, sudden action by the CBI had come just before panchayat elections in the past. “Now, before the general elections, the move smacks of unprofessional conduct and coloured with political motives,” the BJD had said. BJD’s leader in Lok Sabha B Mahatab also gave a statement on the issue.

The BJD’s statement apparently referred to the CBI’s recent notice to two BJD MLAs and former ministers in connection with a chit fund case. Both the MLAs have said they will respond to the CBI notice.