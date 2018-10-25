Group of prominent people from Jammu & Kashmir appeal to PM Narendra Modi to officially celebrate accession day

PM Narendra Modi

A group of prominent people have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to officially celebrate the state’s accession day on October 26 with enthusiasm to respect the sentiments of its people. Former commissioner-secretary to the J-K government and PSC member K B Jandial said the day carries great significance for the nationalist people as it was on this day when the then Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession to become part of the greatest democracy of the world.

“Over fifty prominent citizens have jointly appealed to the prime minister and the governor of J-K to officially celebrate the day,” he said.

The signatories to the joint appeal include former chief justices of high courts, former judges of the J-K High Court, former chief secretary, former DGP, retired IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil servants, retired officers of defence services, professionals like doctors, engineers, advocates, media persons, writers, artists and other prominent citizens, he said.