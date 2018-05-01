Groom in Uttar Pradesh killed during ‘celebratory firing’ in Lakhimpur Kheri district, accused friend missing

The groom after being shot at his wedding. (Source: video grab)

In a shocking and a highly unfortunate incident, a groom was killed during celebratory firing in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh after he was hit by a bullet fired from close range by his friend. The incident was recorded in a video which was later accessed by the police. In this video, the groom can be seen clutching his chest as he gets hit by the bullet, before collapsing on the ground. The people around him could not hear the gunfire due to the loud music that was playing in the marriage.

The incident reportedly took place when the groom, Sunil Verma, 25, arrived at the bride’s home. The accused, identified as Ramchandra, fired two shots from his ‘licensed gun’ which hit the groom while the third shot missed him.

The family members of the groom can also be seen in the video when he was shot. They looked confused and failed to understand as to what had happened. Verma was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Watch video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The police are investigating the matter and a search is underway to find the accused, Chandra, who is on the run. He has reportedly been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Cops are not ruling out the possibility of foul play in the incident.

“Prima facie it appears that the groom was killed during the celebratory firing, but police are probing other angles too,” ASP Ghanshyam Chaurasi said about the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh police in the past had stated that strict action will be taken against those accused of partaking in celebratory firing, including the cancellation of their gun license. The state government has already banned celebratory firings at social functions.