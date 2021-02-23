Greta Toolkit probe: Disha Ravi granted bail on bond of Rs 1 lakh

Disha Ravi

Toolkit case: The Patiala House Court today allowed the bail plea of activist Disha Ravi. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana granted bail to Ravi on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 100,000 with two surety in like amount, according to news agency ANI.

This comes just a day after Ravi was sent to one-day police custody to be confronted with co-accused in the case. Disha Ravi was arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

On Monday, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma sent Ravi for custodial interrogation after police said she was required to be confronted with co-accused in the case which has transnational ramification. Ravi, however, through her lawyer opposed the plea of the investigators, saying why should I (Ravi) be in police custody while those I have to be confronted with are on bail?

The Delhi Police only got one day custody of Ravi, though it had sought five days of custodial interrogation contending that during her interrogation, she shifted the entire burden on two co-accused – Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk – who cannot be arrested because they are currently on transit bail. The police said that the other accused need to be confronted with Ravi.