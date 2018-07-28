Green Gujarat: Vijay Rupani govt to launch campaign to plant 10 crore trees

“The campaign will be launched from next month when trees would be planted alongside river banks and reservoirs in the state,” he said, adding the government is targeting to plant around 10 crore trees during the campaign. (Representational photo)

The Gujarat government will launch a campaign to plant 10 crore trees in its bid to increase green cover in the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said today.

Under the mega campaign, “Green Gujarat”, tree saplings will be planted alongside river banks and reservoirs from the first week of August, he said.

“In May this year, the government had launched a campaign to deepen rivers and reservoirs under the Sujalam Saflam Jal Sinchay Abhiyan with the help of people.

“Now, the state government has decided to launch a “Green Gujarat” campaign to plant trees to make Gujarat greener,” Rupani said.

He was speaking after taking part in a tree plantation drive near the newly-built Atal Sarovar on the city’s outskirts.

“The campaign will be launched from next month when trees would be planted alongside river banks and reservoirs in the state,” he said, adding the government is targeting to plant around 10 crore trees during the campaign.

He said the BJP government is committed to make Gujarat a water surplus state.

“We are surplus in generating electricity and want to become water surplus. Our Sujlam Saflam Jal Sinchay Abhiyan would help the state government to become water surplus,” Rupani said.