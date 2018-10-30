Green firecrackers not possible this Diwali, don’t want to give ‘shock treatment’ to manufacturers: Harsh Vardhan

Days after the Supreme Court refused to impose a blanket ban on bursting of firecrackers but allowed the use of only green firecrackers, Union Environment minister Harsh Vardhan said that it was unlikely that green crackers will be available in the market this festival. Green crackers are those with reduced emission and decibel levels.

Vardhan informed that the government has taken up the issue with manufacturers and technology and know-how on how to make green crackers has been shared with them. Stating that the government did not want to give ‘shock treatment’ to manufacturers, he said, “We have pursued this with manufacturers but we are also aware that this should not impact their livelihoods. So it will be done in a phased manner.”

The minister said that although the required mechanism is in place, less-polluting crackers will not be available this Diwali.

Vardhan said that the technology needed to manufacture green firecrackers was developed by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The crackers were sent to Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) for safety checks. He said that once PESO grants license to the manufacturers, they will start work on developing crackers with new set parameters.

“Obviously, they will not be available for this Diwali. But once granted a licence by PESO, factories like those in Sivakashi will begin manufacturing and these will be available for use on all occasions including weddings throughout the year,” he said.

The Supreme Court had last week refused to impose a complete ban on the use of firecrackers during Diwali and laid down certain provisions on the use of firecrackers. The court had said that it was allowing only green crackers and firecrackers can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Explaining further, Vardhan said that existing firecrackers have four components – aluminium, barium, potassium and carbon. He said that scientists have worked towards replacing these elements with less harmful substances.

“The new green crackers prepared by CSIR-NEERI along with some fireworks manufacturers from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu have reduced or replaced these substances,” he said.

The minister added that the present manufacturing techniques will remain the same but the cost of manufacturing green firecrackers will come down by 15 to 30%.