The Gautam Buddha Nagar police arrested a 27-year-old Pakistani woman named Seema Gauhar Khan on Monday for allegedly entering India without a valid visa. It is reported that she had been residing in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida for approximately a month.

The arrest came after the police received a tip-off about a Pakistani woman living with a man named Sachin (22) in Rabupura without the necessary documentation. The informant also informed the police that the woman was accompanied by her four children. Seema and Sachin had reportedly met and became friends through the popular online game PUBG.

Also Read: Attention Delhi Metro commuters! Carrying sealed alcohol bottles to Noida will invite heavy penalty, Here’s why

Acting swiftly on the information received, the Rabupura Police Station formed a team, and located the woman in Mathura. Ashok Kumar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) in Greater Noida, confirmed the arrest and shed light on the situation.

“Police Station Rabupura had received information that a Pakistani woman was roaming with four children in Rabupura. As soon as we received the information, a police team was immediately formed, and with the help of local intelligence, electronic surveillance, and beat policing, the police station Rabupura traced the woman. She said that her name is Seema Ghulam Haider, she had come in contact with Sachin, a resident of Rabupura, through the PUBG game and had reached India via Nepal to live with him,” explained ADCP Ashok Kumar.

Also Read: Noida: Parents asleep, child falls to death from 8th floor

However, when the police attempted to contact the duo, they fled the location. Determined to apprehend them, the police formed a search team, which eventually led to their arrest. The authorities are currently questioning both individuals and relevant agencies have been notified of the incident.

“We are checking the woman’s documents to verify whether she possesses a valid visa or if she entered the country illegally. Further details will be shared once the investigation progresses,” stated ADCP Ashok Kumar.