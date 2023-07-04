scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Greater Noida: Pakistani woman arrested for entering India without Visa, living with ‘PUBG friend’

A 27-year-old Pakistani woman named Seema Gauhar Khan was apprehended by the Gautam Buddha Nagar police in Greater Noida after allegedly entering India without a valid visa. She had been residing in the Rabupura area with a man she met through the popular online game PUBG.

Written by Aastha Monga
Pakistani woman found in India| pakistani woman living with 'PUBG friend' in India|
The arrest came after the police received a tip-off about a Pakistani woman living with a man named Sachin (22) in Rabupura without the necessary documentation. (Representational Image)

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police arrested a 27-year-old Pakistani woman named Seema Gauhar Khan on Monday for allegedly entering India without a valid visa. It is reported that she had been residing in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida for approximately a month.

The arrest came after the police received a tip-off about a Pakistani woman living with a man named Sachin (22) in Rabupura without the necessary documentation. The informant also informed the police that the woman was accompanied by her four children. Seema and Sachin had reportedly met and became friends through the popular online game PUBG.

Also Read: Attention Delhi Metro commuters! Carrying sealed alcohol bottles to Noida will invite heavy penalty, Here’s why

Also Read

Acting swiftly on the information received, the Rabupura Police Station formed a team, and located the woman in Mathura. Ashok Kumar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) in Greater Noida, confirmed the arrest and shed light on the situation.

“Police Station Rabupura had received information that a Pakistani woman was roaming with four children in Rabupura. As soon as we received the information, a police team was immediately formed, and with the help of local intelligence, electronic surveillance, and beat policing, the police station Rabupura traced the woman. She said that her name is Seema Ghulam Haider, she had come in contact with Sachin, a resident of Rabupura, through the PUBG game and had reached India via Nepal to live with him,” explained ADCP Ashok Kumar.

Also Read: Noida: Parents asleep, child falls to death from 8th floor

However, when the police attempted to contact the duo, they fled the location. Determined to apprehend them, the police formed a search team, which eventually led to their arrest. The authorities are currently questioning both individuals and relevant agencies have been notified of the incident.

“We are checking the woman’s documents to verify whether she possesses a valid visa or if she entered the country illegally. Further details will be shared once the investigation progresses,” stated ADCP Ashok Kumar.

More Stories on
Noida

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 15:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS