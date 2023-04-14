Greater Noida horror: Eight of family get trapped in high-rise society lift for two hours, video surfaces

Eight members of a family got stuck in a lift for two hours on Thursday night at a Greater Noida society after it had a free fall from the ground floor to the basement, reported news agency PTI.
The incident took place inside the elevator of Golf Gardenia society in Alpha 2 sector at around 9 PM.
The family members, including two senior citizens and a two-year-old child, were not hurt in the incident.
An official said that when the family sent an alert, while still being stuck, society residents and security guards rushed to help them, however, the lift was jammed.
Police were later called who informed fire brigade. Firefighters reach the spot and used mechanical cutters to cut open the door of the lift after which the eight trapped persons were rescued around 10.45 PM.
No complaint was registered in connection with the case, an official from Beta 2 police station said.