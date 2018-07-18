Greater Noida building collapse LIVE updates: 18 booked, 3 including builder held; rescue operations continue

Greater Noida building collapse LIVE updates: Rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shahberi village.

Greater Noida building collapse LIVE updates: The collapse of an under-construction building in Shahberi village of Greater Noida has led to the demise of atleast 3 people, officials said. An FIR has been filed against 18 persons in connection with the tragedy in the area under the Bisrakh police station jurisdiction in Greater Noida. So far, three persons have been taken into custody by the police. They have been identified as Gangashankar Dwivedi (owner of the land) and two of his associates Dinesh and Sanjay. Police said that all the four NDRF teams are still on the location and rescue operations are underway. The tragedy took place on Tuesday night at around 8:45 pm. According to locals, the building was constructed illegally and was just two years old. News agency ANI reported that several people are still feared trapped under the debris of the building that crashed on another nearby building. An official said that the building collapsed apparently due to excess moisture in the walls of the basement and poor material used to construct the structure.