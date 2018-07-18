Greater Noida building collapse LIVE updates: 18 booked, 3 including builder held; rescue operations continue

Greater Noida building collapse LIVE updates: The collapse of an under-construction building in Shahberi village of Greater Noida has led to the demise of atleast 3 people, officials said. An FIR has been filed against 18 persons in connection with the tragedy in the area under the Bisrakh police station jurisdiction in Greater Noida. So far, three persons have been taken into custody by the police. They have been identified as Gangashankar Dwivedi (owner of the land) and two of his associates Dinesh and Sanjay. Police said that all the four NDRF teams are still on the location and rescue operations are underway. The tragedy took place on Tuesday night at around 8:45 pm. According to locals, the building was constructed illegally and was just two years old. News agency ANI reported that several people are still feared trapped under the debris of the building that crashed on another nearby building. An official said that the building collapsed apparently due to excess moisture in the walls of the basement and poor material used to construct the structure.
News agency PTI reported that Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) Brajesh Narayan Singh has ordered a probe into the incident. The DM has sought a report within 15 days. "A magisterial probe has been ordered into the reasons behind the incident. Additional District Magistrate (administration) Kumar Vineet has been asked to carry out the probe. He will submit his report within 15 days," the order said.
Inspector General of Police, Meerut Zone, Ram Kumar said that an FIR against 18 persons under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) has been lodged at the Bisrakh police station.
An official involved in the rescue operation said that the poor construction quality was probably the reason behind this tragedy. He told news agency IANS that the building collapsed due to "too much moisture in the walls of the basement and poor construction material used".
Locals said that at least 40 persons were inside the building when it collapsed. They added that around 12-15 families had shifted to another building.
Locals say that all constructions in the area are illegal. S Dubey, a local told ANI that they had approached the local administration to raise the issue but nothing concrete was done.
Rescue dogs, two hydraulic cranes and six bulldozers have been pressed into service to rescue the people trapped inside the debris. NDRF officials said that the rescue work was delayed last night due to poor visibility. They added that the rescue operation wil continue till all victims are pulled out.
The rescue and relief operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are underway. They are being assisted by the local police. Police said that several others are feared to be trapped under the debris. Kumar Vineet, ADM, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the it is too early to say anything regarding what had happened. Kumar added that the priority is to rescue people trapped under the debris. "As of now, we don't know what happened. It is too early to say anything in this regard. Our motive right now is to save any life that is left. Rescue operations by NDRF are underway."
Local MP Mahesh Sharma tweeted that he has ordered a probe into the incident. Sharma informed that all machineries are in place to rescue people who are trapped inside the debris of the building.
BN Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar also visited the collapse site. “Locals have told us that the building that collapsed was constructed 2 years ago and many flats in it were not occupied. Investigation will be carried out in this matter.”