Greater Noida building collapse effect: Authorities vacate building in Shah Beri village after it develops ‘crack’

Greater Noida Authorities vacate building in Shah Beri village after it develops ‘crack’ (Image: ANI)

Days after a disastrous incident where an under construction building fell on an adjacent building in Greater Noida’s Shah Beri village, Greater Noida Authority (GNA) on Sunday ordered to vacate a building in the area to avoid any mishap. This comes after a crack was noticed on Saturday in the six storey building that houses more than 10 apartments. On July 18, 2018, a six-storey under construction building fell on an adjacent building in Shah Beri village under the Bisrakh police station. The police have arrested three people – Gangashankar Dwivedi (owner of the land) and two others in connection with the incident.

Bisrakh police have registered an FIR (First Information Report) under different sections of IPC – 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50).

The government had ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. “A magisterial probe has been ordered into the reasons behind the incident. Additional District Magistrate (administration) Kumar Vineet has been asked to carry out the probe. He will submit his report within 15 days,” the government order said. The magisterial inquiry will focus on whether GNA had taken any preventive measure to control illegal construction in the area. The inquiry will also ascertain whether the incident will be treated as criminal negligence or not. The probe will also focus to find out the quality of materials used during the construction.

Soon after the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the district administration to follow up with the team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police for relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those who died and Rs 50,000 each to those who were injured.