Greater Noida accident: 8 killed, 20 injured as bus rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 9:42 AM

Eight people were killed on Friday morning when a privately operated bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, officials said.

8 killed as bus rams into truck in UP’s Greater Noida
(ANI IMage)

Eight people were killed on Friday morning when a privately operated bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, officials said.

Another 20 people on board the bus were injured and rushed to a private hospital for treatment, police said.

Officials in Lucknow said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Gautam Buddh Nagar police and administration chiefs to expedite assistance to the victims.

“The bus was on its way to Noida from Agra. The incident took place under Rabupura police station limits around 5 am. The bus belongs to Auraiya depot. Eight people were killed and 20 injured in the incident,” police said in a statement.

Police personnel were present at the site of the accident and the victims were rushed to the nearby Kailash Hospital in Jewar, it said.

An official spokesperson in Lucknow said, “The chief minister has taken cognisance of the bus accident in Greater Noida where eight passengers have died.”

“He has directed the district administration and the police to provide all assistance. The district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police are reaching the accident site,” the official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Greater Noida accident: 8 killed, 20 injured as bus rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition