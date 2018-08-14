Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation raises Rs 195 cr via bonds

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday said it has raised Rs 195 crore through a bond issuance. GHMC received bids two-and-a-half times the base issue size of Rs 100 crore. Bonds were placed at a coupon rate of 9.38%.

GHMC commissioner Janardhan Reddy told FE that the municipality has raised Rs 400 crore so far, including the latest issue, and plans to raise another Rs 600 crore by March 2019.

GHMC has a requirement of `3,000 crore for its strategic road development programme (SRDP) where it proposes to provide skyways, conflict-free corridors and improve travel time within the city from 15-20 km per hour at present to 30-35 km per hour.

Reddy said the remaining `2,000 crore would be raised from domestic banks and from internal accruals.

With this issue, GHMC becomes the first municipal corporation to complete two bond issuances.

The unsecured bond issue is backed by a structured payment mechanism under which property tax and fees and user charges collected by and due to GHMC will be deposited every month in a separate no-lien escrow account to servicing the bonds, under which investors will be paid the interest twice annually and the principal on maturity, he said.

He further said GHMC has had a revenue of around `3,500 crore in FY18, of which `1,325 crore came in from property tax alone. Its debt stood at `200 crore of bonds and `100-crore loan from Hudco.

Reddy said for the ongoing `3,500-crore strategic road development plan, the corporation will be approaching banks for `1,500 crore for the first phase. The corporation has exhausted `300 crore from internal accruals and `200 crore from bonds already on the project. —With PTI inputs