‘Great patriot who fought for total integration of J&K’: Venkaiah Naidu remembers Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901 in then Calcutta.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday remembered Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying his love for the motherland will always remain an inspiration for every Indian.
“He was a great patriot who fought relentlessly to preserve national unity and total integration of Jammu & Kashmir into India. His love for motherland will always remain an inspiration for every Indian,” the official Twitter account of the Vice President of India tweeted. Mookerjee was born in 1901 in then Calcutta.
Naidu said Mookerjee was an accomplished barrister, philosopher and educationist of great repute.
He was the youngest ever vice-chancellor of Calcutta University and served the nation with distinction as Independent India’s first Minister of Industry and Supply, the vice president observed.
