Great News! SDMC becomes ‘first’ civic body in India to generate solar energy

The SDMC today claimed that it has become the “first” civic body in the country to generate solar energy by installing panels over rooftops of its over 55 buildings and earn a huge income in three months by selling surplus power to a power distribution company. The SDMC also plans to install solar panels over rooftops of its 400 buildings by June 2019, in a bid to ramp up its efforts to go green and earn revenue simultaneously, officials said.

As much as 2500 KW peak solar power is being generated from the solar panels installed in 54 schools and a community centre, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said in a statement. It has earned Rs 9.69 lakh by selling its surplus power to distribution company BSES after consumption in its own buildings, it said. SDMC Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel today said 3.14 lakh units were generated, out of which 2 lakh units have been sold after internal consumption of 1.14 lakh units.

"The SDMC has become the first municipal corporation in the country to generate solar energy by installing solar panels over rooftops of its over 55 buildings and earn a huge income in three months by selling surplus power to a power distribution company," the SDMC statement said. The commissioner said Rs 12 crore invested in setting up of solar energy panels will be recovered in just five years. The solar panels will remain in working to generate power for the next 25 years. He also said the corporation will install solar panels over rooftops of its 111 buildings by June 2018 and over more than 400 buildings by June 2019.