Great Move! Haryana government will give relief to SHGs for women on payment of loan interest

These announcements would be implemented from today onward, the chief minister said at a state-level function of Aajeevika Evam Kaushal Vikas Diwas organised by Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission here. (PTI)

In a relief to members of self help groups (SHGs) for women set up under the Deen Dayal Antyodya scheme, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that repayment of interest on bank loans taken by such groups would be borne by the state government till the income of each member of that group reaches Rs one lakh per annum. He also announced that three SHGs from each district in the state securing first, second and third positions would be awarded every year with a cash prize of Rs one lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 on the basis of their annual income.

These announcements would be implemented from today onward, the chief minister said at a state-level function of Aajeevika Evam Kaushal Vikas Diwas organised by Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission here. Thanking the members of SHGs for their greetings on his birthday today, Khattar said Aajeevika Evam Kaushal Vikas is a part of Gram Swaraj Yojna implemented in the country for systematic development of villages.

He said during the ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan’ which was launched by the state government on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 and ended today, a number of programmes were organised at district, block and tehsil levels to apprise the people about various welfare schemes of the centre and state governments. It was a matter of pride that lakhs of families in the state are working with SHGs, he said merely getting a degree is not enough as skill development is also necessary to get job. The chief minister said, “There are 15,000 women SHGs in the state and our aimi to make them entrepreneurs.”