‘Great honour, happy to accept’: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Imran Khan’s invitation for oath ceremony

Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he will be happy to accept the invitation of Pakistan’s Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan. (Source: ANI)

Congress leader and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he will be happy to accept the invitation of Pakistan’s Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan to attend his swearing-in ceremony on August 11. Showering praise on Khan and his leadership skills, Sidhu said Khan was a great leader and said Imran Khan has risen from scratch to the top.

“Imran Khan’s leadership skills are well known. Today, he has been empowered to change the system. I am honoured by the invitation he has extended to me. I will be happy to attend his oath-taking ceremony,” Sidhu said at a press conference today.

Sidhu is among the top personalities who had reportedly been invited by Khan to attend his oath-taking ceremony. Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has emerged as the single-largest party in the National Assembly after last week’s general election in the neighbouring country.

A PTI spokesperson on Wednesday had said that the party had asked the Foreign Office to apprise it on whether the heads of state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony. However, Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon refused to comment on whether an invitation would be extended to Prime Minister Modi.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi telephoned Khan to congratulate him on his party’s victory in the general elections and hoped that “Pakistan and India will work to open a new chapter in bilateral ties”.

Apart from this, Bollywood star Aamir Khan and cricketers Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar have already been invited by the party for the event.