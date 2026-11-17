The anti-pollution measures under GRAP Stage III, imposed in Delhi-NCR due to deteriorating air quality, have been revoked after the daily average AQI improved to 204, down from 275 on Monday. Tuesday’s reading was the lowest for the national capital this month, making it the least polluted day of the month so far.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), however, added that “all actions under GRAP Stages I & II” and restrictions as per the order dt. 30.10.2026, shall remain in force.

With the GRAP 3 measures revoked, the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles has been withdrawn, along with the hybrid learning mandate for junior classes and construction-related curbs imposed under Stage 3.

#CAQM Sub-Committee on #GRAP decides to revoke GRAP Stage III as daily #AQI shows a downward trend, reaching 204 today.

All actions under GRAP Stages I & II and restrictions as per the order dt. 30.10.2026, shall remain in force: https://t.co/RGrh57xFQz — Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) November 17, 2026

Delhi breathes easiest this month with AQI at 204

Earlier this morning, Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 204 in the ‘poor’ category, offering some respite after days of deteriorating air quality.

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The last time the national capital recorded a lower AQI was on October 31, when the index stood at 117 in the ‘moderate’ category.

The relatively better air quality on Tuesday was attributed to favourable meteorological conditions, the Air Quality Early Warning System said.

Northwesterly winds reaching speeds of up to 15 kmph and a mixing depth of around 1,500 metres helped disperse pollutants.

Sirifort in ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 303

Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations that recorded data, 31 were in the ‘poor’ category, 26 recorded ‘moderate’ air quality and one station, Sirifort, was in the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 303, according to news agency PTI.

Delhi remained shrouded in haze and elevated pollution levels through much of November, with air quality deteriorating during both the pre- and post-Diwali period. Tuesday’s reading offered some respite from the prolonged spell of poor air quality.

Secondary organic aerosols were the largest contributor to Delhi’s real-time PM2.5 concentration on Tuesday, accounting for 32.2 per cent of the estimated pollution load.

Biomass burning, which includes stubble burning, contributed 18 per cent, while waste burning accounted for 15.7 per cent and vehicular emissions for 14.5 per cent.

Secondary inorganic aerosols contributed 11.9 per cent, followed by coal combustion at 2.9 per cent, firecrackers at 2.3 per cent, industrial sources at 1.7 per cent and road dust and soil at 0.7 per cent, the system’s estimates showed.

The respite is likely to be temporary, with the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasting that Delhi’s air quality may deteriorate to the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday and remain in the category on Thursday.