‘Grandchild within a year or pay Rs 5 crore compensation’: Uttarakhand couple move court against son and daughter-in-law

In a bizarre case, a couple in Uttarakhand has moved court against their son and daughter-in-law, demanding either grandchildren from them or a compensation of Rs 5 crore, reported news agency ANI.

The parents have contended that they invested money on their son’s education and building home, and were now financially broke. They have now demanded Rs 2.5 crore each from their son and daughter-in-law.

“They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn’t care about gender, just wanted a grandchild,” SR Prasad, the petitioner, told news agency ANI.

“I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don’t have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We’re troubled financially and personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 crore each from both my son and daughter-in-law in our petition,” he added.

The lawyer representing the parents said that the petitioners have demanded wither a grandchild within a year or Rs 5 crore in compensation. “This case portrays the truth of society. We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores,” said Advocate AK Srivastava.