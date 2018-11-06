Grand Ram statue in Ayodhya? Speculations rife as Yogi Adityanath heads to Ayodhya

There is a proposal to install a 151-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya. (UP Govt Twitter)

As the holy city of Ayodhya, believed to be the birth-place of Lord Ram, decks up for grand Deepavali celebrations, there is anticipation around the ‘good news’ that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could ring in during his visit later this evening. Adityanath is scheduled to leave for Ayodhya in a few hours from now. The anticipation around the ‘good news’ stems from the CM’s statements over the past few days.

On Sunday, Adityanath had said that there will be some “good news” on the construction of a temple in Ayodhya. “Lord Ram’s devotees all over the country will not have to wait for long for a piece of good news on the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya,” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey too have made similar statements promising ‘good news’ on the occasion of the grand Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya.

The Deputy CM hinted at the construction of a grand statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and said that it should not be linked to the construction of a Ram temple. He said that since the matter is sub-judice before the apex court, nothing can be done there. “But there is nobody who can stop us from erecting a statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. If at all someone tries to stop us then we will see. Ayodhya belongs to Shri Ram. Nobody can stop us from developing Ayodhya,” Maurya told ANI.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s statement came days after Ayodhya Municipal Corporation Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay told PTI that there is a proposal to install a 151-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya and the Chief Minister may make an announcement on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.

On Friday, state BJP chief said that Yogi Adityanath is also the head of a prominent ‘peeth’ and saint. Pandey said that Yogi Adityanath must have made some plans pertaining to Ayodhya, which is a religious place and also the birthplace of Lord Ram. “Let Diwali come and you will get good news,” state BJP chief said.

The chorus for a grand statue of Lord Ram began only after the Supreme Court deferred the hearing on the Ayodhya dispute until January 2019. The apex court’s move irked seers and Hindu organisations such as RSS and VHP who were expecting the verdict in the next few months. The to court’s deferment surprised Hindu outfits who then stepped up the pressure on the government to bring a law to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya.

RSS General Secretary Bbhaiyyaji Joshi last week said that the SC had insulted Hindus by delaying the hearings and the government should explore other options if nothing comes from the court. His statement came days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had demanded a law for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The BJP is under pressure from the Hindu organisations to build Ram Temple by bringing an ordinance. But so far, the party has not responded to the growing demands. However, the statute move by Yogi Adityanath could be an alternative to Ram Temple to stave off the rising pressure.

Yogi Adityanath will on Tuesday evening light up the decks to celebrate Dev Diwali. A total of 3 lakh diyas will be lit during the celebrations, which will also be attended by the representatives of Guinness World Records.

This year, Ayodhya is also going to celebrate its special connection with South Korea. For the occasion, South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook has reached Uttar Pradesh to participate in the grand Diwali Deepotsav. She will also attend and a ceremony for a Korean queen in Ayodhya. It is believed that princess Suriratna from Ayodhya had travelled to Korea and married a king some 2000 years ago.