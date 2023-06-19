Grand plan or last throw of the dice? AAP woos, attacks Congress simultaneously in Rajasthan

After Congress workers showed black flags to Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, the Delhi Chief Minister tore into the grand old party and said that if Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had worked for five years, he wouldn’t have felt the need to put up his posters all over before AAP’s public meeting in the state.

“On our way here, we saw CM Ashok Gehlot had hung his posters all over Ganganagar and around this stadium. But, had he worked for the last five years, he would not have to do this. Some people were also hurling chairs around. This is an act of cowardice. They did not work for five years and this is the reason they are trying to ruin AAP rallies,” Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a public meeting in Sri Ganganagar on Sunday, as reported by ANI.

With focus on the ongoing infighting within the ruling Congress in the state with CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot forging different camps over the issue of corruption, he said people of the state can either make a “new Rajasthan” with the AAP or again vote for “corruption-ridden brother-sister politics” of Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje.

“There is so much corruption here and both Congress and BJP indulge in it. Under the Raje government, Gehlot used to level corruption allegations against her. Now, when Gehlot is in power, poor Sachin Pilot is tired of crying, he says arrest Vasundhara Raje but Gehlot rejects it, saying she (Raje) is his sister,” said Kejriwal as quoted by The Indian Express.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the public meeting in Sri Ganganagar, which borders AAP-ruled Punjab.

“Rajasthan has a debt of Rs 5.50 lakh crore. Where did the money go,” Kejriwal asked, citing lack of development in the desert state.

AAP, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, is holding rallies in the state ahead of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Elections that are scheduled to be held in or before December.

While the party is leaving no stone unturned to attack the Congress and the BJP, as it tries to expand its footprint in Rajasthan, on Thursday, the party came out with an offer for the Congress, saying that if it does not contest elections in Delhi and Punjab, AAP will not contest in MP-Rajasthan.

“Congress party got zero seats in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections in Delhi. If Congress says they will not fight elections in Delhi-Punjab, then we will also say we will not fight elections in MP-Rajasthan,” stated AAP national spokesperson and Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj at a press conference in Delhi, ANI reported.

This statement comes at a time when the AAP hopes to enlist the support of the Congress in its opposition to the Centre’s law governing the control of administrative services in Delhi.