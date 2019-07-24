Grand museum for all Prime Ministers will be built in Delhi: PM Modi

He urged the family members of the former prime ministers to share all things related to them for this museum. (PTI/File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the Centre will build a grand museum for all his predecessors in Delhi. He took a dig at the Congress, saying attempt was made to erase their memories as part of a strategy. PM Modi made the announcement while speaking at an event to release a book on former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, written by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

“There will be a museum for all former prime ministers who have served our nation. I invite their families to share aspects of the lives of former PMs, be it Charan Singh Ji, Deve Gowda Ji, IK Gujral Ji and Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji,” PM Modi said.

He urged the family members of the former prime ministers to share all things related to them for this museum.

PM Modi remembered his meeting with the former PM at the Delhi airport. “I was travelling with Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. The two stalwarts enjoyed a very close bond despite having different political ideologies,” he said.

Former PM Chandra Shekhar always always referred to Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his ‘Guru’.

PM Modi lauded former PM Chandra Shekhar for challenging the Congress party when it was its peak as he was opposed to certain ideas of the Congress party and was deeply influenced by Jayaprakash Narayan. “Chandra Shekhar Ji was a man of culture and principles. The Congress Party was at its peak yet he challenged the might of that party because he opposed certain aspects of the party,” he said.