Grand Alliance redux? Mamata Banerjee writes to Sonia Gandhi, other opposition leaders to unite against BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (IE)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written personal letters to top leaders of opposition parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking their support to protect constitutional federalism in India. Among the key leaders she has written to are Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK’s MK Stalin, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, and Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray.

The letter was released by the TMC on Wednesday. In the letter, Banerjee says that the non-BJP states have suffered due to actions taken by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. She says that she was writing this letter to convey her serious concerns over “a series of assaults by the BJP and its government at the Centre on democracy and constitutional federalism in India”.

The West Bengal chief minister also referred to the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill by the two Houses of Parliament and said that it was an “extremely grave” development. With this law, she writes, the BJP government at the Centre has snatched away practically all the powers of the democratically elected government of Delhi, and vested them in the hands of the Lt Governor, a nominee of the Centre. “The Lt Governor has been made the undeclared Viceroy of Delhi, acting as a proxy for the home minister and the prime minister,” she says.

Banerjee also says that the saffron party wants to make it impossible for non-BJP parties to exercise their constitutional rights and freedoms. She alleges that the BJP-led Centre wants to dilute the powers of the state governments and downgrade them to mere municipalities. In short, she writes, the BJP wants to establish a one-party authoritarian rule in India. The Trinamool chief, who is locked in a tough assembly fight with the BJP in Bengal, says that the time has come for a united and effective struggle against the saffron party’s attacks on democracy and the constitution.