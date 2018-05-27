Grand Alliance for 2019: Mayawati says conditions apply, here’s what she wants

Mayawati says conditions apply on grand alliance 2019. (Image: IE)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has said her party will not go for an alliance if it doesn’t get a respectable share of seats to contest. Addressing the party’s national convention in Lucknow on Saturday, Mayawati further asserted that no one else should dream of becoming BSP president as she will lead the party for the next 20 to 22 years.

“We will tie up with a party only after getting a respectable number of seats, or else the party considers it better to contest alone,” Mayawati said at the convention.

She also told party leaders that BSP is in talks with several parties for an alliance. “Although talks are underway for poll alliances in Uttar Pradesh and other states, you have to remain prepared for facing any situation in your respective states at all levels,” BSP Chief said, reports PTI.

Addressing the gathering, Mayawati also announced some key amendments in the party constitution. One of the key amendments is – No relative or a family member of party’s national president can ever be an office-bearer in the organisation.

“It is unfortunate that there were reports in the media about the family being promoted in the organisation, like the Congress,” she said reports PTI.

She said that a new national president will be appointed only after the serving leader is unable to continue with responsibilities because of old age. She also made it clear that a new president will be appointed on the advice of the outgoing leader.

Mayawati also said her brother will work as a common worker in the interest of the party. “I have implemented three important and hard decisions taken by Shri Kanshiram-Ji with full honesty. However, on the third important decision, which is related to keeping family members away from active politics, after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, on special request of the party people, I gave my younger brother Anand Kumar a position in the office to look after the paperwork. Unfortunately, the media started raising questions of nepotism in BSP, just like in the Congress and other parties,” Mayawati said, reports PTI.

The BSP chief urged the party leaders to work for strengthening the BSP base among the ‘sarv samaj’. She said BSP will focus on upcoming three legislative elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh where elections will be held before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BSP Chief also announced for the creation of two posts of national coordinators in which she appointed Rajya Sabha MP Veer Singh and party national vice-president Jai Prakash Singh.

Former MLA RS Kushwaha was appointed the new BSP president for UP while Ram Achal Rajbhar was made the party’s national general secretary and in-charge of Bihar, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.