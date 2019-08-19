Graft lens on Raj Thackeray as ED summons him in IL&FS case probe, MNS calls it ‘political vendetta’

Thackeray has been asked to appear before the agency on August 22.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe into the IL&FS payment default case. Thackeray has been asked to appear before the agency on August 22. The ED has also summoned Unmesh Joshi, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi, in the same case.

Thackeray and Joshi together carried out some transactions with a company called Kohinoor CTNL which had received some investment from stressed IL&FS. The names of duo cropped up while the investigating agency was probing the investment and shareholding of IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL.

While Raj Thackeray is yet to react to the developments, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande has said that this has been done to avoid any direct challenge from his leader in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to media, Deshpande said that Thackeray had created a sensation during the recent Lok Sabha poll campaign. “It (his campaign) had a significant impact on people and to avoid a similar challenge in the Maharashtra polls, the Enforcement Directorate has issued the notice…It is a case of political vendetta,” he said.

Once an ardent supporter, Raj Thackeray has turned very critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi lately. The bitterness is such that he once called Narendra Modi a Prime Minister who endlessly lies. “Hatred, endless lying and absolutely no qualms in transgressing the decorum of public life are the 3 characteristics that mark the term of Narendra Modi. This stands intensified with his latest statements against the late Rajiv Gandhi and the nation will definitely not pardon it,” the MNS chief said when Prime Minister Modi challenged the Congress to fight elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Unmesh Joshi confirmed that he has received a notice from the ED. “I received a notice and I have come to meet Enforcement Directorate officers today. No questionnaire was sent to me by the ED. I will cooperate with them. It must be about Kohinoor (Kohinoor building case),” he said while speaking to media.