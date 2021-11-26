Graft charges against Anil Deshmukh: IPS Param Bir Singh asked to appear before inquiry commission on Monday

The IPS officer is facing several cases of extortion cases in Maharashtra, including two in Thane city. (File photo: IE)

A single-member commission probing the allegations of corruption levelled by senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday directed Singh to appear before it on November 29. Justice K U Chandiwal commission, formed in March this year to probe the allegations against Deshmukh, an NCP leader, gave the direction to the former Mumbai police commissioner.

On Thursday, the commission had warned that if Singh did not appear before it, he would face execution of the bailable warrant issued against him earlier.As the matter came up for hearing on Friday, Singh’s lawyer told the commission that the senior IPS officer won’t be able to appear during the day as he is in Thane in connection with a case registered against him.

The lawyer said Singh was ready to appear on Saturday, but the commission directed him to remain present before it on Monday instead. Earlier, the commission had fined Singh on multiple times for failing to appear before it. Also, a bailable warrant had also been issued against him by the commission.

The former Mumbai police commissioner, declared absconding by a court, appeared before the Mumbai police’s crime branch on Thursday to record statement in an extortion case registered against him. The IPS officer is facing several cases of extortion cases in Maharashtra, including two in Thane city.

Singh has not reported to work since May this year, following his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against Deshmukh, who was then home minister.

Singh was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house ‘Antilia’ and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.