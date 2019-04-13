Govt wrote off Rs 5.5 lakh cr loans of its ‘blue-eyed’ boys, worst example of crony capitalism: Congress

By: | Published: April 13, 2019 9:20 PM

Alleging that the Modi government rested on the twin pillars of "cronyism and loot", Singhvi challenged the government to reveal the names of those whose loans have been written off.

pm narendra modi, narendra modi, bjp, bjp foundation dayGovt wrote off Rs 5.5 lakh cr loans of its ‘blue-eyed’ boys, worst example of crony capitalism: Congress

The Congress on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of writing off Rs 5.5 lakh crore in loans of its “blue-eyed boys” and said it was the worst example of crony capitalism.  Citing a news report, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the government of “favouritism”.

“Crony capitalism’s worst example is this. In the last 10 years, the total write off was Rs 7 lakh crore. Out of this Rs 5.5 lakh crore has been written off under Modiji. This means 80 per cent write offs have happened during the Modi government’s tenure. “The excuse given frequently is that writing off loan in the books does not mean that the loan is waived. But, that is a very illusory, a very tactical argument. The reality is that when a bank writes off a loan, the incentive to recover is virtually nil,” he said.

Alleging that the Modi government rested on the twin pillars of “cronyism and loot”, Singhvi challenged the government to reveal the names of those whose loans have been written off.

Read Also| Anil Ambani firm got 143.7 million euro tax waiver after Rafale deal announcement: Report

“This is nothing but one-sided favouritism of your blue-eyed boys, the blue-eyed corporate and I call upon the government to reveal the names of those in respect of whom Rs. 5.5 lakh crore has been written off. Please do not throw some rule book or guidelines at us.
“I can tell you that there is no chance of the names being revealed because that will reveal the true extent of the Modi government’s crony capitalism,” he said.

Singhvi then went on to give a breakup of the write offs, claiming that out of the loans written off by the Modi government, Rs 1.56 lakh crore has been written off in the last one year alone, “just as elections are approaching”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Govt wrote off Rs 5.5 lakh cr loans of its ‘blue-eyed’ boys, worst example of crony capitalism: Congress
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition