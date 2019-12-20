Govt working on setting up of trust for Ram temple at Ayodhya

The apex court had said a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The government is working on setting up a trust within the next few week as mandated by the Supreme Court while delivering the Ayodhya verdict, officials said on Friday.

As per the November 9 Supreme Court judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter, the central government has been directed to formulate a scheme with necessary provisions for the setting up of a trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body, the functioning of the trust, the powers of the trustees, transfer of land to the trust and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters.

“We are working on the matter and a trust will be set up within the stipulated time of three months given by the Supreme Court,” a home ministry official said.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

