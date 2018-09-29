Govt working on scheme to provide skill-training to youth, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed Saturday that his government is working on a proposal to provide skill-training to the youth as per the industry’s demand.

He was speaking at `Balasaheb Thackeray employment fair’ organised by the industries department of the state government at Ozar near here.

“Maharashtra is attracting huge investment and ranks first in the country. Investment brings more employment opportunities. EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) data tells us that over eight lakh jobs were generated in Maharashtra in just seven months (in 2017-18),” he said.

“Skill-training is more important, alongwith regular education. We need to provide training to the youth which the industry needs and the government is working on this,” he said.

As many as 66 companies had put up stalls in the job fair which was attended by youths from Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar districts after registering for the event online, an official release said.

The chief minister also said that the Samruddhi Corridor (the upcoming expressway linking Nagpur and Mumbai) will lessen the travel time between Nashik and the state capital and it will benefit north Maharashtra.