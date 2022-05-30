Govt withdraws advisory against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar with entities

The government has withdrawn an advisory that cautioned the general public against sharing photocopy of their Aadhaar cards with any organisation.

The ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) said it is withdrawing the press release as it can lead to misinterpretation.

The press release had advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar cards with any organisation because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used. “However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the press release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” MeitY said in a statement.

A press release issued by the Bengaluru Regional Office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) asked the general public not to share photocopy of one’s Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused.

MeitY, in the withdrawal statement, said the UIDAI had only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers.