Govt will have to withdraw farm laws, even British could not stand before farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing his second farmers’ rally on Friday, Gandhi said 40 per cent people of the country are engaged in farming, which is the business of Bharat Mata.
“It is the business of ‘Bharat Mata’ which feeds the nation,” he said at the rally held in Padampur town of Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district.
He said the agitation against the laws will spread in the country as it is not linked to farmers alone. It is the issue of labourers, traders, small and medium businessmen and the middle class, he said.
