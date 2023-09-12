‘Govt wants to finish local growers to appease US’: Farooq Abdullah on relaxed customs duty on US apples

The Centre’s recent announcement to relax the 20 per cent customs duty on apples imported from the United States has led to concerns in apple-growing regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

National Conference (NC) President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah expressed apprehensions regarding this decision, highlighting the potential adverse impact on the local economy and agricultural sector.

Also read: Breaking news on September 7: China gov’t employee iPhone ban aims to curb Apple’s market access – US lawmaker

“When the concessions were announced during the G20, it wasn’t thought that what impact it would have on our economy. Not only Jammu and Kashmir but it will also affect Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. We grow apples – that is our major economy, walnuts too.

“To appease the US, they want to finish the local growers. I appeal to the Govt of India to not take a step that would increase the poverty that is already here and we get stuck in another crisis… If they don’t make it easy for the people, we will take to the street and protest,” Abdullah said.

The decision to relax customs duty on imported apples from the US, from 70 per cent to 50 per cent, is seen by many as an attempt to strengthen trade ties between the two nations. However, the move has sparked concerns that it may adversely affect local apple growers and the livelihoods of those dependent on the apple industry in the region.

Also read: Ready for Jammu and Kashmir elections anytime, Centre tells Supreme Court

Apple cultivation is a major source of income for many farmers in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and plays a crucial role in sustaining the economies of these states. A sudden influx of cheaper imported apples could lead to a decline in demand for locally grown produce, potentially harming the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.

Farooq Abdullah’s call for the government to reconsider this decision and his warning of potential protests reflect the growing concerns among local politicians and apple growers who have urged the government to strike a balance between international trade relations and safeguarding the interests of domestic agricultural sectors.

As per US media reports, India was the second-largest export market for Washington apples, with a substantial business volume of $120 million in 2017. However, following the increase in customs duty, the import of Washington apples into India saw a significant decline.

Also read: Leverage Edu announces investment of ₦800 million at G20 as it expands further operations in Nigeria

Lokender Bisht, the President of the Progressive Growers Association, expressed his worries about the timing of the imported US apples hitting the market. “Imported US apples will enter the market around September, coinciding with the local apple harvest season. Consumers are likely to opt for Washington apples if the price of our domestic produce remains high,” The Tribune quoted Bisht as saying.