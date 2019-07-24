Govt using troll army to target Opposition, Mahua Moitra rakes up a storm in Lok Sabha

TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra targeted the government on Wednesday saying they were running a ‘propoganda machinery’. During her address in the Lok Sabha, Moitra alleged that the Centre was using their troll army to attack the Opposition. Moitra made these remarks when the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019 came up for discussion in the House.

The TMC leader opposed the bill saying that this was a dangerous act and one could be branded anti-national if they opposed the government. “Why are we in the Opposition always on the risk of being called anti-national when we disagree with the government. Every time we disagree with the government, the propaganda machinery and troll army of the government work over time to call us anti-national,” Moitra said. Moitra’s remarks created an uproar in the house with some of the BJP leaders claiming that she was trying to defame them, while others asked her for an instance when a BJP leader had called someone anti-national.

She said the features of the bill were anti-people and anti-Constitution. The Krishnanagar MP said that if the government wanted to target someone, they could do so using this bill. She said that there was apprehension that the NIA could be used for political vendetta.

“Inke saath ho toh bhagwaan, nahi ho toh shaitaan. Yeh toh nainsafi hai bhai (If you are with the government you are god, if not you are the devil. This is unfair!)” Moitra said.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 seeks to allow an individual suspected to have terror links to be designated as a ‘terrorist’. This, the government claims, would give more teeth to National Investigation Agency (NIA) in dealing with terror cases. The Bill will amend the UAP Act which was brought into being in 1967 during Indira Gandhi’s regime.

AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also questioned Modi government’s intentions saying that the UAPA Amendment Bill is aimed at targeting Muslims and Dalits.

Amid protests from the Opposition, the UAPA Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. However, Congress MPs staged a walkout from the House demanding that the Bill be sent to a Standing Committee for scrutiny.