Govt to examine issue of some castes not getting equal benefits in jobs and other opportunities

The Centre will examine the issue of some backward castes not getting equal benefits of reservation in jobs and other opportunities despite remaining in the same schedule, Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria said on Tuesday.

Kataria, union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, also said in Lok Sabha that under the existing scheme, an SC or OBC if migrated to another state is not entitled to reservation benefits of the migrated state but can get benefits in the state of origin and in the central government.

“We will examine the suggestion of the honourable member,” he said during Question Hour. The reply came when BJP MP Praveen Kumar Nishad said despite remaining in the same schedule, some backward castes are not getting equal benefits of reservation in certain categories of jobs and other opportunities and quota benefits should be made “GST-type”.

The minister said instructions have been given by the Department of Personnel and Training for issuance and verification of castes certificates to SCs and OBCs throughout the country from time to time. The lists of SCs under the provision of Articles 341 of the Constitution and the central lists of the OBCs are state and union territory specific, he said.