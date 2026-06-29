The centre is set to lift restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel from July 1, reversing curbs imposed earlier this month due to global supply chain disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia, according to a government order issued on Monday.

The government had barred commercial fuel buyers from purchasing petrol and diesel from retail outlets and capped daily diesel purchases to prevent local shortages.

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This comes days after the Union government lifted all restrictions on the supply of industrial and commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), bringing supplies back to normal after months of limits imposed due to disruptions caused by the Israel-US war against Iran.

Restrictions lifted on LPG

“In a major relief to industrial and commercial LPG consumers, the Government has removed all sectoral restrictions on the supply of non-domestic packed LPG and restored supplies to the levels prevailing prior to the West Asia crisis,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in the earlier statement.

As supplies have improved, the government has asked oil marketing companies to resume full supplies of non-domestic packed LPG cylinders. It has also eased restrictions on bulk LPG, allowing businesses to use up to 50% of the amount they consumed before the crisis.

However, commercial and industrial consumers that have already shifted to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will not be allowed to switch back to LPG, as the government continues to promote PNG adoption.