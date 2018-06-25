Govt to build 11.2 million homes under PMAY by mid-2019, says Union housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The government had set an ambitious target of building 11.2 million homes by 2022 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). (IE)

Union housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said government is expected to complete its target of building 11.2 million homes under the PM’s Awas Yojna by mid-2019, well ahead of the 2022 deadline. The government had set an ambitious target of building 11.2 million homes by 2022 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). “Today we had a meeting of the sanctioning committee and wherein we sanctioned 3,18,000 homes today. We have a target of constructing 3 lakh homes per month, which means we can construct 36 lakh homes per annum.

“With such level of construction activity, we expect to complete building 11.2 million homes under the scheme by June-July of 2019 as against the original target of 2022,” Puri said here this evening. The government has already sanctioned Rs 6,500 crore each in the past two budgets and there is no shortage of funds but all we need is bankable projects, he said.

The minister also lauded the progress of the smart city projects saying between today and 2030 we have to build 700-900 million sqm of new urban space every year, which means we have to build a Chicago city every year in a green manner. Commenting on redevelopment of Delhi’s Kathputli Colony, he said the redevelopment work is in progress and government will give modern, green structures to 2,800 families by next March.