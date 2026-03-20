Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday directed officials to assess damages to the standing rabi crops from recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms across several parts of the country, so that crop insurance claims can be processed at the earliest.

Chouhan said the adverse weather had hit several states at a time when crops were ripe and ready for harvest. “Not only did it rain, but many areas also experienced hailstorms, resulting in damage to the crops,” he told reporters after the review meeting with officials.

He stressed that crop cutting experiments should be conducted promptly, losses must be assessed scientifically under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and immediate relief should be provided without delay.

Chouhan stated that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possibility of two more western disturbances in the coming days, which may cause more rainfall.

He asked the officials to provide advisories to the farmers to protect the standing crops from the possible impact of the rains.

Meanwhile procurement of wheat for the 2026-27 marketing season (April-June) will commence from April 1 from key producing states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from April 1.

The Food Ministry has set a target of 30.31 million tonne (MT) of wheat purchase from the farmers for the 2026-27 rabi season against 30.03 MT of grain purchase in the previous marketing season.

According to an official statement, the output of rabi crops including wheat, chana, masoor and mustard is projected as bumper production this season.

“Because of large-scale thunderstorm activity in many parts of the country and the consecutive approach of western disturbances, normal to below-normal day temperatures are likely during the next one week,” IMD said in its forecast on Friday.