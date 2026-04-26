The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has proposed development and annual dissemination of dedicated statistical reports for the country’s cities with population above one million. The 2011 population census identified 47 such cites.

he proposal outlines two annual reports based on periodic labour force survey (PLFS) and annual survey of unincorporated sector enterprises (ASUSE).

India is experiencing rapid urban transformation, with cities serving as key engines of economic growth, innovation, and employment. However, the lack of reliable, granular official statistics at the city level has hindered evidence-based policymaking, urban planning, and service delivery by local bodies, MoSPI said. The proposed initiative aims to bridge this gap by leveraging existing data from two major surveys: the PLFS and ASUSE.

Both surveys already treat each million-plus city as a separate sampling stratum, enabling statistically robust estimates without requiring new data collection, the MoSPI said. Currently, these city-level figures are not compiled in a structured, dedicated format.

Vivek Kumar, Economist at QuantEco said the initiative marks a significant step towards providing much-needed granularity at the city and sub-city level. “For the first time, policymakers and corporates will have reliable, comparable data on urban labour markets and the informal sector which is critical for evidence-based decisions in MSMEs, banking, and finance.

t will enable better targeting of credit flows to high-potential clusters, support precise location strategies for enterprises, and lay stronger foundations for city-level GDP estimation, ultimately sharpening India’s urban economic policy and investment landscape,” he said.

According to the consultation paper released by MoSPI, the first report, Employment Profile of Million-Plus Cities based on the PLFS, will focus on labour market conditions for persons aged 15 years and above. The report will feature analytical insights including inter-city comparisons, gender and sectoral patterns where feasible, and sub-state estimates with measures of statistical reliability.

The second report, City-Level Profile of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises based on the ASUSE, will provide a detailed view of the informal sector which plays a vital role in urban economies.

The final set of indicators may be refined after consultation with the Technical Advisory Group for enterprise surveys, the MoSPI said.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance granular urban statistics, support targeted interventions in employment and enterprise development, aid the creation of city-level GDP estimates, and foster academic research and public discourse. Reports will be released annually and made available in the public domain through user-friendly formats including analytical narratives, tables and summary highlights.

The MoSPI invited suggestions from stakeholders on the coverage, relevance of indicators, need for additional disaggregation such as by gender or sector, methodological improvements for reliability and comparability, dissemination strategies, and potential policy and research applications. Feedback will help refine the framework before finalisation.