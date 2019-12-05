Govt spent whopping Rs 193 crore on renovating MPs bungalows in last four years, Lok Sabha informed

The Union Minister further informed the house that renovation work is done based on the actual condition of the building. (PTI Image)

A sum of Rs 193 crore has been spent so far to renovate and repair the bungalows of MPs in the national capital in last four years, the government informed Lok Sabha on Thursday. In a written response to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that the government has not fixed any expenditure limit for such renovation and repair of residences of Members of Parliament by CPWD (Central Public Works Department). The Union Minister further informed the house that renovation work is done based on the actual condition of the building.

“During the last three years and current year, an expenditure of Rs 193 crore has been incurred on renovation/repair of residences of Members of Parliament. Flat type-wise expenditure details are not maintained,” PTI quoted Puri as saying.

On July 17, 2019, the CPWD had decided to hire a single private firm for a period of three years to carry out comprehensive maintenance of bungalows of Union Ministers in the national capital’s Lutyens zone. The Central Public Works Department is the responsible department for the maintenance and repairing of MPs bungalows in the capital city.

As per the government’s rules, the Members of Parliament (MPs) are entitled to Type IV and Type V accommodation. The Type IV bungalows have four bedrooms and a study room. Presently, there are more than 1,000 bungalows in the Lutyens zone.

Recently, the CPWD decided to install fancy illuminated nameplates with 3D appearance, LED lights etc at the bungalows located in North Avenue. The department had recently built 36 new duplex flats with four bedrooms each, a lift, modular kitchens and an office area. All these flats have a wonderful view of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.