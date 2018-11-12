Govt should have announced demonetisation after detailed research, says Rajinikanth

Earlier, the actor was seen very sympathetic to the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Two years after praising demonetisation, superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said that the move should have been taken after carrying out a ‘detailed research’. According to a report in The Indian Express, he said that the implementation of the policy was wrong and the government should have planned it better.

The demonetisation was announced two years ago on November 8, 2016. Immediately after the move was announced, Rajinikanth in a tweet had said: “Hats off Narendra Modi ji. New India is born JaiHind.”

The report said that Rajinikanth also thinks that if opposition believes that the BJP is a dangerous party then it must be a dangerous party. He said this while interacting with reporters. When asked about the BJP in Tamil Nadu, he was quoted as saying: “If parties here believe BJP is dangerous, then it must be.”

Earlier, the actor was seen very sympathetic to the leadership of Narendra Modi. Last year in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Rajinikanth at the platinum jubilee event of a Tamil daily in Chennai.

Prime Minister Modi had greeted and shook hands with the actor but the meeting was very brief.

This year in January, Rajinikanth announced that he would fight contest on all the seats in 2021 assembly elections.