Govt says stubble burning down 12% in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

A traffic policeman stops BJP leader Vijay Goel to issue a challan as he violates the odd-even rule in New Delhi on Monday. Goel said this was to protest the AAP government’s odd-even scheme, which he said was an ‘election stunt’

The government has said there has been 12% reduction so far this year in incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It further claimed that the use of ‘happy seeder’ machines has helped bring down the practice.

Citing an ICAR study, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a statement that there were 331,402 incidents of crop residue burning until November 4, against 35,717 such cases in the year-ago period.

Stubble burning has been in practice in these states for the past few years as farmers prefer to burn the residues after harvesting paddy to clear the field for sowing of wheat.

The main reason is attributed to the labour cost involved in clearing the stubble which is more than its market value.

As Delhi and its adjoining cities have been experiencing dangerous levels of air pollution for the past 4-5 years particularly around Diwali, the current year has again put the issue on centrestage with the Supreme Court directing the government to take immediate measures for controlling pollution.

Tomar claimed that the Centre has spent Rs 594 crore this fiscal in subsidising the ‘happy seeder’ machines.

Meanwhile, the third edition of the odd-even road space rationing scheme came into force in the Capital on Monday amid persistent high levels of pollution.