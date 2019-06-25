Govt sanctions Rs 7,255.5 crore to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions

By: |
Updated: June 25, 2019 6:56:27 PM

The activities undertaken under RGSA include capacity building and training, human resource and training infrastructure support, strengthening of Gram Sabha, distance learning support, technical support, economic development and income enhancement, the minister added.  

Govt sanction, panchayati raj institution, PRI, RGSA, Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, Gram Sabha, economic development, income enhancement, technical support, Narendra Singh TomarGovt sanctions Rs 7,255.5 crore to strengthen panchayati raj institutions (Express Photo)

The Centre has earmarked Rs 7,255.5 crore under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) scheme for undertaking initiatives to strengthen panchayati raj institutions in the country, Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Tuesday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said the RGSA aims at strengthening governance capabilities of PRIs to deliver on sustainable development goals under which financial support is provided to states and Union Territories. “…The government has launched the centrally sponsored scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, which is being implemented for four years from 2018-19 to 2021-22 with total outlay of Rs 7255.50 crore,” the minister said in his written reply.

The ministry has been providing programmatic support for strengthening of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and capacity building of elected representatives and functionaries of PRIs to improve their functioning and effectiveness and make them self-reliant, he said. The activities undertaken under RGSA include capacity building and training, human resource and training infrastructure support, strengthening of Gram Sabha, distance learning support, technical support, economic development and income enhancement, the minister added.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Govt sanctions Rs 7,255.5 crore to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop