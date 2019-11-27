Govt sacks 21 ‘corrupt’ tax officers

In the latest round, most of the officials are of the deputy, additional and joint commissioner ranks.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday ‘compulsorily retired’ 21 Group B employees of the rank of income tax officer (ITO) under Fundamental Rule 56 (J), in line with the policy to get rid of non-performers and the corrupt, sources said.

With the latest move, a total of 85 officers, including 64 high ranking tax officers, in which 12 officers were from CBDT, have been put out to pasture. Under the Rule 56 (J), the performance of an officer who has turned 50 or 55 years of age or has completed 30 years of service, whichever is earlier, is reviewed to ascertain if he/she is liable for compulsory retirement.

In the latest round, most of the officials are of the deputy, additional and joint commissioner ranks. However, two officials were serving as commissioners while one held an even more senior designation of principal commissioner, sources said. These officials have been facing charges of corruption, other charges. Some were caught in CBI traps. For instance, P Venkateswara Rao, ITO, Vishakapatnam was demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 65 lakh, sources said.