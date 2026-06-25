The Centre has revised fees for passport and travel document services, with the new rates taking effect from July 1, 2026. Under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified by the Ministry of External Affairs, a fresh or reissued 36-page ordinary passport for applicants aged 18 and above will cost ₹2,500, up from the existing ₹1,500. The Tatkal fee, inclusive of the normal charge, has been fixed at ₹5,000.

A fresh or reissued 60-page passport will cost ₹3,500, against the current ₹2,000, with the Tatkal fee set at ₹6,000. For applicants below 18 years of age, the fee for a fresh passport has been raised from ₹1,000 to ₹1,750.

For replacement passports issued in lieu of lost or damaged documents, the 36-page booklet will cost ₹5,000 under the normal category and ₹7,500 under Tatkal. A replacement 60-page passport will cost ₹6,000 and ₹8,500 respectively.

The revised fee structure replaces rates that had remained unchanged for several years.

For applicants below 18 years, a fresh or reissued 36-page passport will cost ₹1,750, with a Tatkal fee of ₹4,250. A replacement 36-page passport for minors has been fixed at ₹4,250, or ₹6,750 under Tatkal.

Charges for ancillary services also hiked

The notification also revises charges for ancillary services. A Certificate of Identity will cost ₹1,000, while Police Clearance Certificates, Surrender Certificates, Global Entry Programme verification, and other miscellaneous passport-based certificates will each attract a fee of ₹750. Emergency Certificates will continue to be issued free of charge within India.

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Adult passports will remain valid for 10 years. Passports issued to minors will be valid for five years or until the applicant turns 18, whichever is earlier.

A 10% concession on fresh passport fees will be retained for children up to eight years of age and senior citizens above 60 years.