The government has intensified monitoring of shipping activity across the Gulf region and activated emergency response measures for Indian sailors working in conflict-prone waters. The decision comes after a recent attack on a commercial tanker that claimed the lives of three Indian crew members.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways stated that the authorities are closely tracking developments around key maritime corridor. The Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman are also watched amid growing concerns in the region. Officials said that the agencies responsible for maritime security and seafarer welfare have been placed on “heightened alert” as tensions continue to affect commercial shipping routes.

The move follows a missile strike on MT Settebello, a Palau-flagged tanker carrying 28 crew members, including 24 Indians, off the coast of Oman on June 10.

Why has India increased maritime monitoring?

The government said that recent attacks involving merchant vessels have increased concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the region. As a precaution, all concerned agencies have been asked to remain on “heightened alert”. They have also been asked to be prepared and respond quickly to any incident involving Indian seafarers.

Indian sailors serving on both Indian and foreign-flagged vessels transiting conflict-affected waters have been advised to remain vigilant. Similarly, shipping companies have been asked to strengthen safety measures and closely follow official advisories.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal mentioned that the government was maintaining close coordination across ministries and agencies to support Indian seafarers.

“The Government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Gulf region and remains fully committed to the safety, security and welfare of every Indian seafarer,” he said as per PIB.

What is known about the MT Settebello attack?

According to information received by Indian authorities, the tanker came under attack while operating near Sohar in Oman.

The government mentioned that three Indian crew members who were initially reported missing have since been confirmed dead after their bodies were found and identified. The rest of the crew members were rescued safely.

Calling the incident tragic, Sonowal stated, “The safety of Indian citizens, protection of Indian maritime interests, and uninterrupted flow of legitimate cargo remain our highest priorities.”

Authorities are now working with ship managers, recruitment agencies and foreign counterparts to bring the rescued sailors home and return the mortal remains of the deceased to their families.

Rs 10 lakh assistance announced for families of deceased seafarers

The government said financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased through the Seafarers Welfare Fund Society.

Officials from the Directorate General of Shipping and recruitment agencies are in contact with the next of kin and coordinating repatriation, documentation and other support measures.

“This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi government stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin,” Sonowal stated.

The minister also said that he had directed officials to ensure the immediate return of the rescued crew members and the swift repatriation of the mortal remains of those who lost their lives.

Authorities stated that the emergency communication channels and assistance mechanisms remain operational round the clock as India continues to monitor the security situation in the Gulf region.