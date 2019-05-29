Govt offices around Rashtrapati Bhavan to close early Thursday for swearing-in ceremony

The government offices located in the North Block, South Block, Rail Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, DRDO and Hutments would be closed early at 2.00 pm on May 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan last week (PTI photo)Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan last week (PTI photo)

Government offices around the Rashtrapati Bhavan would close early on Thursday in view of the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government offices located in the North Block, South Block, Rail Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, DRDO and Hutments would be closed early at 2.00 pm on May 30 in connection with arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union council of ministers at 7 pm Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

