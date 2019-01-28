Govt must reward firms that make skills a priority

He can also provide relief to salaried class by increasing I-T exemption threshold of Rs 1.5 lakh.”
Focus on skilling should be one of the top priorities for the FM in the upcoming Union Budget, says Sambhav Rakyan, Head of Talent and Rewards Consulting, India, Willis Towers Watson. “Apart from labour reforms, the FM should consider provisions to strengthen the skilling ecosystem, and a way could be by providing incentives for employers who make skilling a priority. He can also provide relief to salaried class by increasing I-T exemption threshold of `1.5 lakh.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.