Govt jobs only available to people with money and connections: Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also claimed that government jobs are available only to people with money and connections.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that youth in Goa are not getting jobs and he will be visiting the state to discuss the issue with locals.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also claimed that government jobs are available only to people with money and connections. “With unemployment at its peak, Goa’s youth are not getting jobs. Government jobs are available only to people with money and connections. Coming to Goa to discuss this issue with the People of Goa,” Kejriwal tweeted.
- Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit Sikh, sworn in as Punjab CM; Randhawa, OP Soni take oath as Deputy CMs
- 'Baffling': Sunil Jakhar objects to Harish Rawat's 'elections will be fought under Sidhu' statement
- Charanjit Singh Channi Swearing-in Live Updates: PM Modi congratulates Channi; Randhawa, OP Soni sworn in as Deputy CMs
Earlier this month, the AAP had started a campaign against the problem of unemployment in Goa and asked people to not vote for parties that have failed to provide jobs. The AAP will be contesting the polls in the state slated for next year.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.