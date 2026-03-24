The Drugs Controller of India has intensified its regulatory surveillance over the unauthorised sale and promotion of the GLP-1 weight-loss drug.

India’s Drugs Controller, in collaboration with State Regulators, initiated a series of targeted actions to address potential malpractices across the pharmaceutical supply chain and prevent unauthorised sales and usage. These inspections covered multiple regions to identify violations related to unauthorised sales, improper prescription practices, and misleading marketing. Notices have also been sent to entities violating these regulations.

With the recent introduction of several generic versions of GLP-1-based weight loss drugs in the Indian market, there are growing concerns about their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics.

When used without proper medical supervision, these drugs can result in serious adverse effects and other health risks.

The regulator has warned that the misuse of weight loss drugs without clinical oversight can lead to severe health complications. Citizens are advised to use such medications only under the guidance of qualified medical practitioners.

According to the regulator, these drugs have been approved in India with the stipulation that they be prescribed by endocrinologists and internal medicine specialists, and for certain indications, by cardiologists.

On March 10, 2026, a comprehensive advisory was issued to all manufacturers, explicitly prohibiting surrogate advertisements and any indirect promotions that could mislead consumers or encourage off-label use.

In recent weeks, enforcement activities have significantly increased, with audits and inspections conducted at 49 entities, including online pharmacy warehouses, drug wholesalers, retailers, and wellness and slimming clinics.

The regulatory surveillance is going to be strengthened further in the coming weeks. Non-compliance will be addressed strictly, including the cancellation of licenses, penalties, and potential prosecution under applicable laws, the drug controller has warned.